Stokes Bay Road, Gosport, P012 2BL
This fish and wine bar in the heart of Stokes Bay offers an intimate atmosphere that is perfect for a romantic meal looking over the Solent. An extensive menu of daily blackboard specials, tapas and vegetarian meals, as well as fully-stocked wine racks, are on offer every day, using only the finest ingredients and freshly-caught seafood from the local market.
02392 510789 | www.pebblesfishandwinebar.co.uk
Facebook: Pebbles fish & Wine Bar
