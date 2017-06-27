230 Havant Road, Drayton, PO6 1PA
A community feel is at the heart of the Red Lounge restaurant, who aim to offer a great dining experience that is also within walking distance. The modern interior, friendly staff and great value for money offers a more personal touch for each visitor, with a large number of loyal customers. Keep an eye out for the signature ribs and steaks on the menu, which are highly regarded by the locals.
(023) 9238 4500 | www.redlounge.co.uk
Facebook: redlounge | Twitter: @Red_Drayton
