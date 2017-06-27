69 Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 3PP
Based in the heart of Southsea, Restaurant 69 prides itself on the modern decor and relaxed atmosphere. The food is local and fresh and is good value as well. The menu offers contemporary favourites such as the fillet steak and rack of lamb. With three rooms available (the main dining room, the mezzanine and the snug bar) there are options that will suit everyone’s tastes.
(023) 9281 5498 | www.no69.co.uk
Facebook: restaurant69southsea | Twitter: @Restaurant69
