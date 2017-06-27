Search

Restaurant 69

Restaurant 69: 69 Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 3PP

Rockbys: Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, PO5 3PG. Picture: Google Maps

Rocksbys

Based in the heart of Southsea, Restaurant 69 prides itself on the modern decor and relaxed atmosphere. The food is local and fresh and is good value as well. The menu offers contemporary favourites such as the fillet steak and rack of lamb. With three rooms available (the main dining room, the mezzanine and the snug bar) there are options that will suit everyone’s tastes.

(023) 9281 5498 | www.no69.co.uk

Facebook: restaurant69southsea | Twitter: @Restaurant69

