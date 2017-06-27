Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, PO5 3PG
This traditional fish and chip restaurant serves hot and cold food all day long. With delicious options on the menu such as a fish sandwich, scampi and freshly-battered cod, this family-friendly venue has great food and a wonderful atmosphere. Enjoy the definitive English meal with a beautiful seaside view; the perfect stopping point for your day at the beach.
(023) 9282 6676 | Facebook: rocksbys
