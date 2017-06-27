1 Kent Road, Southsea, PO5 3EG
A classy, sophisticated bar and brasserie, Samphire offers a more extravagant dining experience. The restaurant prides itself on creating a luxurious environment for the customer to enjoy, something that is certainly reflected in the menu; crab bisque, ballotine of chicken and fillet of bream are just some of the choices available.
(023) 9282 3569 | www.samphire.co
Facebook: samphiresouthsea
