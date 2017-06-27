Search

Samphire

Samphire: 1 Kent Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3EG. Picture: Google Maps

Samphire: 1 Kent Road, Portsmouth, PO5 3EG. Picture: Google Maps

Loch Fyne: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3BF. Picture: Google Maps

Loch Fyne

1 Kent Road, Southsea, PO5 3EG

A classy, sophisticated bar and brasserie, Samphire offers a more extravagant dining experience. The restaurant prides itself on creating a luxurious environment for the customer to enjoy, something that is certainly reflected in the menu; crab bisque, ballotine of chicken and fillet of bream are just some of the choices available.

(023) 9282 3569 | www.samphire.co

Facebook: samphiresouthsea

Back to the top of the page