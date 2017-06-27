Search

The Dining Room: Skylark Golf & Country Club, Fareham, PO15 3RS

Skylark Golf and Country Club, Fareham, PO15 6RS

This award-winning restaurant is set against the stunning backdrop of an 18 hole golf course. All guests are welcomed to this relaxing and enjoyable environment, where you can pop in for afternoon tea, or enjoy classics such as glazed pork belly and the Skylark pie.

01329 844 441 | www.skylarkcountryclub.co.uk

Facebook: skylarkcountryclub | Twitter: @ skylarkclub | Instagram: skylarkcountryclub

