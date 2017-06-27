11-13 Victoria Road South, Portsmouth, PO5 2JS
The Fat Fox offers visitors a little bit of everything. From live sport on weekends to comedy gigs in the evenings, there’s always something going on. The build-your-own menu allows you to create the burger or pizza that you are really craving, and will certainly satisfy your appetite, no matter how big it might be.
02392 356255 | www.thefatfox.com
Facebook: thefatfoxpub | Twitter: @fatfoxpub
