1 King Henry I Street, Portsmouth, PO1 2PT
The Fleet is a friendly relaxed local pub that welcomes students and workers alike. The restaurant has a great food menu with reasonable prices, but the standout feature here is most certainly the garden, which is the largest pub garden in the nearby area. With real ale, live music and eight-ball pool, it is very easy to end up spending the entire day here.
02392 830150 | www.greatukpubs.co.uk
Facebook: thefleet | Twitter: @fleetportsmouth
