18-20 Florence Road, Southsea, PO5 2NE
The Florence Arms has been an established pub in Portsmouth for decades. The pub offers traditional cask ales, craft beers and fine wines, alongside popular dishes such as the fillet steak and the homemade pie – a special dish that is frequently changed by the chef. All this makes The Florence Arms a quintessential English pub experience.
(023) 92007 888 | www.theflorencearmssouthsea.co.uk
