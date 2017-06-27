Search

The Galleon Bistro

The Galleon Bistro: Fishery Lane, Fishery Creek 100, Hayling Island, PO11 9NR. Picture: Google Maps

The Galleon Bistro: Fishery Lane, Fishery Creek 100, Hayling Island, PO11 9NR. Picture: Google Maps

The Grapes: 19 London Road, Portsmouth, PO2 0BQ. Picture: Google Maps

The Grapes

Fishery Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 9NR

The Galleon Bistro is a great spot for sea-lovers to drop anchor and refuel; the galleon-themed restaurant is located in a beautiful park with a lake on one side and a creek on the other, with fresh local ingredients in every dish. The bistro also boasts a menu that changes on a seasonal basis, with new dishes being created every day by the ensemble of talented chefs.

(023) 9246 4018 | www.thegalleonbistro.co.uk

Facebook: TheGalleonBistro

Back to the top of the page