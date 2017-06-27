Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth, PO6 1BE
The George Inn is situated on the historic slopes of Portsdown Hill, nestled in between famous World War II defence Widley & Fort Purbrook. With a rich, 300 year history, it became a public house fairly recently, back in the 1900s. Before that, it was the meeting place of many famous Generals and Admirals, as well as serving as a fire station and carriage horse stables.
02392 221079 | www.georgeinnportsdown.co.uk
