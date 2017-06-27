9 Havant Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0PS
The staff at The Maypole take great pride in serving good quality food to their customers. Using locally-sourced meat, fish and vegetables, they offer traditional home-cooked food, with exciting daily specials. Fresh fish, steaks and the traditional Sunday roast are all popular choices. Take in the picturesque decor indoors, or enjoy the vast outdoor dining area.
(023) 9246 3670 | www.themaypolehaylingisland.co.uk
Facebook: TheMaypoleHaylingIsland
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.