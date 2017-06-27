Search

The Maypole

The Maypole: 9 Havant Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0PS. Picture: Google Maps

The Fat Fox: 11-13 Victoria Road South, Portsmouth, PO5 2JS. Picture: Google Maps

The Fat Fox

9 Havant Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0PS

The staff at The Maypole take great pride in serving good quality food to their customers. Using locally-sourced meat, fish and vegetables, they offer traditional home-cooked food, with exciting daily specials. Fresh fish, steaks and the traditional Sunday roast are all popular choices. Take in the picturesque decor indoors, or enjoy the vast outdoor dining area.

(023) 9246 3670 | www.themaypolehaylingisland.co.uk

Facebook: TheMaypoleHaylingIsland

