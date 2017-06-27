Search

The Old Customs House

The Old Customs House: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TY. Picture: Google Maps

The Old Customs House: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TY. Picture: Google Maps

The Marmion: 20 Marmion Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 2BA. Picture: Google Maps

The Marmion

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TY

Previously serving as HMS Vernon, this site was the base of Admiral Vernon - the man known as ‘Grog’ who introduced the age-old tradition of drinking rum aboard ship. In this kitchen, taste takes pride of place, with head chef John Adkins’ watchful eye on every dish that comes out of the kitchen.

(023) 9283 2333 | www.theoldcustomshouse.com

Facebook: OldCustomsHouse | Twitter: @Oldcustomshouse | Instagram: theoldcustomshouse

Back to the top of the page