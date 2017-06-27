The Old Customs House

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TY
Previously serving as HMS Vernon, this site was the base of Admiral Vernon - the man known as ‘Grog’ who introduced the age-old tradition of drinking rum aboard ship. In this kitchen, taste takes pride of place, with head chef John Adkins’ watchful eye on every dish that comes out of the kitchen.
(023) 9283 2333 | www.theoldcustomshouse.com
Facebook: OldCustomsHouse | Twitter: @Oldcustomshouse | Instagram: theoldcustomshouse
