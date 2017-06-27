Portsmouth Harbour, Yacht Club, PO6 4TH
The Port House restaurant is set against the water’s edge with a stunning marina view. An outdoor terrace also allows customers to make the most of the glorious summer sunshine, with the recent refurbishment creating an attractive, relaxing space. Locally-sourced ingredients are available throughout breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a focus on special dishes on most weekends.
(023) 9238 5389 | www.theporthouse.org
Facebook: theporthouseportsolent | Twitter: @The_Porthouse
