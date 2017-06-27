2 Havant Road, Horndean, PO8 0DT
Inspired by the rich mix of cuisines loved across the UK, The Red Lion restaurant puts a delicious limited edition twist on some great British classics; from hog roast wellington to crab mac’n’cheese. With a kids’ menu and some tasty treats for desert, this family-friendly venue is a brilliant place to spend an evening out together.
(023) 9259 3202 | www.tabletable.co.uk
Facebook: TableTable | Twitter: @yourtabletable
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.