The Red Lion

The Red Lion: 2 Havant Road, Horndean, PO8 0DT. Picture: Google Maps

The Golden Hind: 384 Copnor Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5EN. Picture: Google Maps

The Golden Hind

2 Havant Road, Horndean, PO8 0DT

Inspired by the rich mix of cuisines loved across the UK, The Red Lion restaurant puts a delicious limited edition twist on some great British classics; from hog roast wellington to crab mac’n’cheese. With a kids’ menu and some tasty treats for desert, this family-friendly venue is a brilliant place to spend an evening out together.

(023) 9259 3202 | www.tabletable.co.uk

Facebook: TableTable | Twitter: @yourtabletable

