Pie and Vinyl

59-61 Castle Road, Southsea, PO5 3AY

A record store and cafe blended into one site – what more could you possibly ask for? Unsurprisingly, pies are the speciality at this cafe, including the popular fat cat (a double cheeseburger pie) and the Mexican summer; with all dishes served with a generous portion of mash potato, coming here for lunch will satisfy both your hunger and your musical desires.

(023) 9275 3914 | www.pieandvinyl.co.uk

Facebook: pieandvinyl | Twitter: @pieandvinyl | Instagram: pieandvinyl

