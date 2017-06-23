7 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SE
Serving freshly-prepared food until the middle of the night, Real China offers an authentic taste from a variety of dishes, whether it is sophisticated Chinese cuisine to the spicy delights of Szechuan. The chefs are dedicated to their regional dishes, with a wealth of experience and a drive for excellence. This venue can also cater to private functions of up to 60 people.
(023) 9217 6766 | www.realchina.org.uk
Facebook: Real China Portsmouth
