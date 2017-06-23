Search

Tang’s Chinese Cuisine

Tang's Chinese Cuisine: 127 Elm Grove, Portsmouth, PO5 1LJ. Picture: Google Maps

Real China: 7 Albert Road, Portsmouth, PO5 2SE. Picture: Google Maps

Real China

Jade Garden: 5 Queens Parade, London Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7EB. Picture: Google Maps

Jade Garden

127 Elm Grove, Southsea, PO5 1LJ

With a vast selection of chicken, bee f and lamb dishes, Tang’s Chinese Cuisine aims to present customers with a complete Chinese culinary experience – right down to the restaurant’s decor. Chef’s specialities are the Satay Chicken and Rendang Beef. Once you’ve eaten to your heart’s content, finish your visit with a liqueur coffee or Jasmine tea.

(023) 9282 2722 | www.tangs-southsea.co.uk

Facebook: Tangs Chinese Restaurant

