FEATURED: Haldi

93 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SG

Based in the heart of Southsea, this sophisticated Indian restaurant has an awardwinning chef working hard in the kitchen to create the finest authentic cuisine for customers to enjoy. The personal touch that this chef provides, bringing 27 years of experience to the table, is what makes this restaurant stand out.

The story behind the name of the restaurant is an interesting one; Haldi is the Indian word for tumeric, a spice that has been used in Indian cuisine for thousands of years. The spice is hailed for its health benefits. For those looking for a comfy night on the sofa, the restaurant also does home delivery in a 2.5-mile radius.

“Very stylish and clean restaurant with friendly helpful staff. A very interesting menu with some dishes not featured on other local menus. Obviously a very talented chef. Highly recommended.” | Google review, May 2017

“Best Indian cuisine I’ve ever had. Get the Juicy Gosht and some fresh naan. Had to travel a bit from where we were staying near Gunwharf Quays, but well worth it!” | Google review, May 2017

“It was our fi rst visit on Saturday. The food was delicious and we had a very enjoyable evening, would defi nitely recommend and will return.” | Google review, May 2017

(023) 9282 0116 | www.haldi-portsmouth.co.uk

Facebook: Haldi Restaurant