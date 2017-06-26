FEATURED: Kassia

82 Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LU

A stylish cocktail bar and restaurant open every day from 12pm, Kassia Southsea - which opened in April - is the latest addition to the Red Lounge Group. Here, they offer you a touch of spice with your dining experience. Ambient surroundings with an innovative twist to modern-day Indian cuisine is the order of the day here, with Indian tapas, good wine and great cocktails. Weekly live music performances are thrown in for good measure, and on Fridays and Saturdays, the venue is open until 3am.

“It was the first time my family and I have been here and we were very impressed with Kassia as the food was delicious and the staff very helpful and friendly. Would definitely go again and would recommend to others.” | Facebook review, June 2017

‘‘Staff were very friendly warm and welcoming. We had some cocktails to celebrate our first anniversary. I wish I knew the barman who served us as he was fab. Even came out from the bar to help with a group selfie. Look forward to returning.’’ | Facebook review, May 2017

(023) 9281 1114 | www.kassia.co.uk

Facebook: kassiasouthsea | Instagram: kassiasouthsea