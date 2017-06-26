FEATURED: Massala Lounge at The Golden Lion

54 Bedhampton Road, Havant, PO9 3EY

Specialising in traditional Indian cuisine, Havant’s Massala Lounge is rapidly gaining a name for itself. Tucked away at the back of the Golden Lion pub, the restaurant is a hidden gastronomic gem. Led by an award-winning chef, it has an extensive menu, packed with exotic and unusual dishes as well as the traditional favourites. There is a plate to suit every palate.

Dishes not to miss include the ostrich tikka starter (£5.40) – marinated chunks of ostrich, grilled in tandoori spices with chopped onion, garlic, ginger and Worcestershire sauce. The friendly staff pride themselves on their special dishes. For those seeking something hotter, then murgh xacuti (£8.50) is the meal for you. Better known as the ‘rugby players’ korma’, it features thick, meaty chunks of chicken, in a hot, creamy coconut sauce. Other highlights include the sweet and tender, honey roasted spicy lamb (£8.50) and the spicy macher johl (£10.95), king prawns packed with fishy flavour. This year also sees the site opening up its £7.95 set menu platters that guests can eat outside.

(023) 9248 1590 | www.massalaloungebedhampton.com

Facebook: massalaloungebedhampton