Milton Tandoori

141 Milton Road, Cowplain, PO8 8RE
This Tandoori Indian takeaway is open until 10.30pm every night, with a wide range of curry dishes and other traditional classics for visitors to enjoy.
(023) 9226 6322 | Facebook: miltontandoori
141 Milton Road, Cowplain, PO8 8RE
This Tandoori Indian takeaway is open until 10.30pm every night, with a wide range of curry dishes and other traditional classics for visitors to enjoy.
(023) 9226 6322 | Facebook: miltontandoori
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.