Search

Spice Merchants

Spice Merchants: 44 Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LT. Picture: Google Maps

Spice Merchants: 44 Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LT. Picture: Google Maps

Star of Asia: 6 Market Way, Portsmouth, PO1 4BX. Picture: Google Maps

Star of Asia

44 Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LT

The team at Spice Merchants are incredibly proud of their extensive menu, covering all regions of India. The blending of spices at Spice Merchants has been top secret for decades, being transferred from generation to generation. This secret goes hand-in-hand with the team’s passion for cooking.

(023) 9282 8900 | www.spicemerchants-portsmouth.co.uk

Facebook: spicemerchantsportsmouth

Back to the top of the page