44 Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LT
The team at Spice Merchants are incredibly proud of their extensive menu, covering all regions of India. The blending of spices at Spice Merchants has been top secret for decades, being transferred from generation to generation. This secret goes hand-in-hand with the team’s passion for cooking.
(023) 9282 8900 | www.spicemerchants-portsmouth.co.uk
Facebook: spicemerchantsportsmouth
