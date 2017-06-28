Search

Spice Village

Spice Village: 165 Havant Road, Drayton, PO6 1EE. Picture: Google Maps

Rose of Bengal: 195 Forton Road, Gosport, PO12 3HB. Picture: Google Maps

Rose of Bengal

165 Havant Road, Drayton, PO6 1EE

Spice Village in Drayton offers authentic, traditional and new Indian cuisine. Once the New Inn, this imposing building on Drayton’s Havant Road was taken over and became Spice Village, a restaurant that brings together all that is good about Bangladeshi and Indian food in a fully-licensed, air-conditioned environment.

(023) 9237 7780 | www.spicevillagedrayton.co.uk

Facebook: Spice Village Portsmouth

