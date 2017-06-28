Search

The Akash

The Akash: 99 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 2SG. Picture: Google Maps

Star of Asia: 6 Market Way, Portsmouth, PO1 4BX. Picture: Google Maps

Star of Asia

99 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SG

The Akash, George & son’s Indian restaurant, is a long-serving venue in the heart of Portsmouth. Founded in the 1970s, the managers claim that the secret to this traditional restaurant’s success is the friendly service and high cooking standards. Within walking distance of the Kings Theatre, this is a great place to go before watching some evening entertainment.

(023) 9229 1813 | www.theakash.co.uk

Facebook: The Akash Restaurant | Twitter: @akashrestaurant

