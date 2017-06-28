Search

The Gandhi Restaurant

The Gandhi Restaurant: 139 - 141 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, PO2 7EB. Picture: Google Maps

Indian Cottage: 4 The Square, Waterlooville, PO8 0DT. Picture: Google Maps

The Indian Cottage

139-141 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, PO2 7EB

Established back in 1979, the same family has run the Bangladeshi / Indian restaurant ever since, with the goal of bringing fine Indian cuisine to the city of Portsmouth. With the founding owner training his two sons how to cook, they have now taken over the business, hoping to emulate their father’s success.

(023) 9281 1966 | www.gandhirestaurant.co.uk

Facebook: The Ghandi Restaurant | Twitter: @gandhinorthend

