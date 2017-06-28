Search

The New Bengal

The New Bengal: 27 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1LS. Picture: Google Maps

The New Bengal: 27 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1LS. Picture: Google Maps

Indian Cottage: 4 The Square, Waterlooville, PO8 0DT. Picture: Google Maps

The Indian Cottage

27 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1LS

This modern restaurant aims to present customers with great, traditional Indian food, served in a vibrant, contemporary atmosphere. The New Bengal is one of the oldest Indian restaurants in Gosport, bringing more than 45 years of experience to the table, whilst constantly innovating and evolving with the times.

(023) 9258 3722 | www.thenewbengal.co.uk

Facebook: thenewbengalgosport

Back to the top of the page