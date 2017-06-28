27 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1LS
This modern restaurant aims to present customers with great, traditional Indian food, served in a vibrant, contemporary atmosphere. The New Bengal is one of the oldest Indian restaurants in Gosport, bringing more than 45 years of experience to the table, whilst constantly innovating and evolving with the times.
(023) 9258 3722 | www.thenewbengal.co.uk
Facebook: thenewbengalgosport
