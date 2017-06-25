FEATURED: Bella Calabria

45 London Road, Portsmouth, PO2 0BH

In Italian, Bella Calabria means ‘Beautiful Calabria’, the stunning Italian region located at the toe of Italy, where the family behind this restaurant is originally from. The staff at Bella Calabria take great pride in cooking delicious traditional Italian cuisine for all of their guests. A full range of pastas and pizzas is available, which can be accompanied by a wide array of Italian wines and beers. The restaurant prides itself on fresh ingredients, including the seafood, which the venue is very proud of. Bella Calabria can also cater for large groups and parties.

“It was my mum’s 70th birthday party so we decided to eat here. Wow, the food was amazing, the staff were friendly and service excellent. Considering we had a table booked for 20, the food was served at the same time and delicious and hot. Would definitely eat here again.” | Google review, June 2017

“We have used this restaurant quite a few times. The service and the food just get better – what a great find.” | Google review, May 2017

“Super genuine Italian restaurant. Amazing food and great service.” | Google review, June 2017

(023) 9269 4371 | www.bella-calabria.co.uk

Facebook: Bella Calabria Restaurant