FEATURED: O Sole Mio

Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP

O Sole Mio opened at Port Solent in 2009 and is committed to serving high quality Italian cuisine, produced by Gianni and his team, at this beautiful waterfront location.

The menu offers mouthwatering presentation of traditional favourites such as pizzas and pasta, as well as grilled steaks, chicken, veal and fish dishes.

Enjoy your meal with the accompaniment of a choice of Italian wine. With an incredible chef at the helm and all-Italian staff, this restaurant offers Italian food so authentic it will make you feel as though you are sat in the streets of Venice, or Bologna.

(023) 9238 8697 | www.osolemiorestaurant.co.uk

Facebook: O Sole Mio