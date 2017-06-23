FEATURED: Sapori Italian Restaurant

108 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9DA
Situated in beautiful Lee-on-the-Solent, Sapori restaurant prides itself on serving a wide variety of authentic Italian food. From starters such as bruschetta and carpaccio di pesce spada, to the venue’s adored pastas and pizzas, there is a whole host of flavours and dishes to enjoy. Adding to the restaurant’s universal appeal is the children’s menu, with classics such as spaghetti carbonara and bastoncini de pesce (fish fingers), and ice cream for dessert. For a lighter dining experience, pop in at lunchtime for fishcakes, Italian omelettes and the soup of the day.
(023) 9255 4646 | www.sapori-restaurant.com
Facebook: SaporiRestaurant
