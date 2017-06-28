Binnacle Way, Portsmouth, PO6 4FB
Pizza Hut restaurants lovingly develop pizzas based on what their guests tell them what they want...a range of bases - from deep pan, to the Ultimate Thin to the skinny 500 calorie pizzas. All are topped with fresh toppings. Add to that the fresh free unlimited salad, which they serve 9,599 tonnes of each year, the unlimited drinks and unlimited ice cream - and you have a winning formula.
02392 370606 | www.pizzahut.co.uk
Facebook: Pizza Hut Restaurants UK | Twitter: @pizzahutuk | Instagram: pizzahutuk
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.