London Road, Cosham, PO6 3EE
With a massive emphasis on providing top quality pizza, the Red Lion Hotel is proud of their signature pizza dough, which is homemade and hand stretched, topped with the house pizza sauce and mozzarella. If pizza isn’t your thing, then take a look at their list of burgers, pastas and sandwiches, all with that authentic Italian feel.
(023)9238 2041 | www.pizzakitchenbars.co.uk
Facebook: RedLionHotelCosham
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.