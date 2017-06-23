Gunwharf Quays, Portmsouth, PO1 3TW
Strada restaurants offer bold, fresh dishes inspired by the flavours of modern Italian life. With restaurants that are packed full of style and sophistication, they offer perfect start to your meal in the shape of sharing platters, which boast a selection of Italian cured meats, olives, mozzarella and semi-dried tomatoes, served with garlic bread, grissini and pancetta dough balls.
02392 817278 | www.strada.co.uk
Facebook: strada.co.uk | Twitter: @stradatweet | Instagram: stradainsta
