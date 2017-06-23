Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP | Whiteley Shopping Centre, Fareham, PO15 7PD
With a strong reverence for the past, Wildwood hand-picks the venues for their restaurants and restores them to their former glory. Regardless, their passion for food still comes to the forefront, with a menu of grills, burgers, pizzas, pastas and risotto.
023 9387 1800, 01329 554400 | www.wildwoodrestaurants.co.uk
Facebook: wildwoodfood | Twitter: @wildwood_food | Instagram: wildwoodrestaurants
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.