Wildwood

Wildwood: The Boardwalk, Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP. Picture: Google Maps

Italian Bar & Grill: 30 Great Southsea Street, Portsmouth, PO5 3BY. Picture: Google Maps

The Italian Bar & Grill

Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP | Whiteley Shopping Centre, Fareham, PO15 7PD

With a strong reverence for the past, Wildwood hand-picks the venues for their restaurants and restores them to their former glory. Regardless, their passion for food still comes to the forefront, with a menu of grills, burgers, pizzas, pastas and risotto.

023 9387 1800, 01329 554400 | www.wildwoodrestaurants.co.uk

Facebook: wildwoodfood | Twitter: @wildwood_food | Instagram: wildwoodrestaurants

