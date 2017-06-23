Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TA | Whiteley Shopping Centre, Fareham, PO15 7PD
Wagamama first opened its doors in London’s Bloomsbury in 1992 and now has well over 100 restaurants in the UK. The Chicken Katsu Curry is ordered nearly 50,000 times every week. Offering fresh, authentic menus that are updated seasonally, Wagamama is a staple of modern Asian cuisine.
(023) 9286 1128, 01489 564900 | www.wagamama.com
Facebook: wagamama | Twitter: @wagamama_uk | Instagram: wagamama_uk
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.