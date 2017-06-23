Whiteley Shopping Centre, Fareham, PO15 7PD
Yo! Sushi brought the traditional Japanese ‘kaiten’ (conveyor belt) sushi to London in 1997 and now has over 90 restaurants worldwide. It’s Yo!Sushi’s mission to know exactly where the fish comes from. Why? Because healthy salmon equals tasty salmon. They serve nearly 100 different dishes using the freshest ingredients.
01489 876752 | www.yosushi.com
Facebook: yo!sushi | Twitter: @YO!sushi
