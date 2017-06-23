Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TR | Market Quay, Fareham, PO16 0BX | Whiteley Way, Fareham, PO15 7FD
Peri peri is the heart and soul of Nando’s. For centuries the people of Southeast Africa have used peri peri to bring fire to their food. When Portuguese explorers arrived there, they were enchanted by its flavour.
02392 753360, 01329 829680, 01489 577754 | www.nandos.co.uk
Facebook: Nandos.UnitedKingdom | Twitter: @NandosUK | Instagram: nandosuk
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.