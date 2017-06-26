FEATURED: Ammolite Café

21-23 Charlotte Street, Commercial Road, Portsmouth, PO1 4AH

Based in the heart of Portsmouth, this humble Malaysian cafe has a massive array of different dishes that will satisfy your taste buds. With a host of Malaysian seafood dishes, such as Penang Curry Mee and Mah Chee – a sweet snack of rice, nuts and sugar – it follows the traditional style of Malaysian cuisine. If you aren’t feeling like having a sandwich for lunch, this is the perfect place to go for some light refreshment.

(023) 9229 7700 | Facebook: Ammolite Cafe

David George meets the founder of Ammolite Café, Lisa Chong, to find out what inspired her to open her own Malaysian restaurant.

What inspired you to launch Ammolite Café? “I opened Ammolite Café in November 2014, as a housewife who likes to bake cake and cook. I’m originally from Malaysia, and I’ve always like to cook our local food to eat at home. I couldn’t find a restaurant serving Malaysia hawker food and birthday cake in Portsmouth, so I decided to take the plunge and open up my own restaurant.”

What is Malaysian hawker food? “Our dishes are authentic and the ingredients are mostly imported from Malaysia . They have a variety of tastes, mainly spicy, sweet and sour, with an emphasis on heavy taste.”

Which dishes are you most proud of? “One of my favourite dishes on our menu is our Penang Curry Mee. Curry Mee is a noodle dish with a coconut milk curry gravy. There are many variations in Malaysia, but Penang Curry Mee is my favourite. Also, another favourite is our home-made Pan Mien, which is a Hakka-style noodle.”

“My other big passion is baking and I’m very proud of our home-made birthday cake. It’s freshly-made with very soft and fluffy sponge, and fresh whipped cream and fruits. We can also make cakes to order, with two days’ notice.”

What are your ambitions for Ammolite Café in the future? “My ambition when I opened the café was to allow more local people to try Malaysian food. We’re now growing our offering, with some more Asian dishes on our menu. I really want to encourage people to try something new and bring a taste of Malaysia to Portsmouth.”