FEATURED: Rancho Steak House, Fareham

109-111 West Street, Fareham, PO16 0AB

Based on West Street in the heart of Fareham, this restaurant champions its selection of steaks. Like its sister restaurant in Southsea (see page 6), the wide array of beef cuts and steak combinations are what make this venue stand out from the crowd, all using the finest meat from Argentina.

The restaurant has been recently refurbished, with modern decor giving diners a sophisticated feel. With meat cuts ranging from 225g to 400g monsters, this venue caters to everyone, regardless of how big their appetite is. Steaks can be cooked to any specific requirements thanks to the skilled team of chefs in the kitchen, who have over 15 years in the industry. There is also an assortment of seafood and vegetarian options on the menu, such as the Vegetariano and the Zarzuela – tiger prawns, scallops and fish fillet served with rice and a spicy tomato vinaigrette sauce, with a splash of cream. Don’t miss Unlimited Ribs night every Wednesday. Monday to Friday, you can get a two-course lunch for £10.95 from 12pm-4pm, or for £11.95 Saturday and Sunday.

“Superb food. The steaks are cooked to perfection and the manager was happy to discuss our choices.” | Google review, April 2017

“Wednesday is unlimited rib night!! Awesome and steaks cooked to perfection.” | Google review, April 2017

“Always delicious! Can never fault it and the staff are always very friendly and helpful.” | Google review, April 2017

01329 286315 | www.ranchosteakhousefareham.co.uk

Facebook: ranchosteakhousefareham