FEATURED: Rancho Steak House, Southsea

61 Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LS

The wide array of beef cuts and steak combinations are what make this venue stand out from the crowd, all using the finest meat from Argentina. From the supremely tender Bife de Lomo (tenderloin fillet) to the Trio Rancho; a combination of tenderloin, sirloin and rump steaks served with chips, rice or baked potatoes, there is something to satisfy people of all appetites. The house special Gran Parrillada is a dish that many people see as being the restaurant’s crowning glory; featuring lamb chops, pork chorizo, rump and sirloin steaks and marinated chicken, the plate is simply a meat-eater’s paradise (though the delicious Vegetariano is the perfect substitute for vegetarians). Don’t miss Unlimited Ribs night every Wednesday. Monday to Friday, you can get a two-course lunch for £10.95 from 12pm-4pm, or for £11.95 Saturday and Sunday.

“Absolutely fantastic food and service” | Facebook review, May 2017

“One of the best pieces of steak I have ever had, as well as great customer service.” | Facebook review, April 2017

“Been many a time. The steak is excellent, will go back again.” | Facebook review, May 2017

‘‘Best steaks in Southsea. Great burgers too - oh and ribs! Great staff - nice atmosphere.” | Facebook review, April 2017

(023) 9273 7235 | www.ranchosteakhousesouthsea.co.uk

Facebook: ranchosteakhouseltd