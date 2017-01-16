REVIEW: Wedge Comedy Club (with Angela Barnes), Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

The Wedgewood Rooms’ comedy club opened its doors for the first time in 2017 with a cracker.

Compered by Dinga, the sold-out night showcased three fantastic acts from the circuit.

Ellie Taylor opened the show with a set largely focused on her sexual adventures, or lack thereof. The newlywed regrets missing out on her ‘slaggy period’ and wasn’t ashamed to talk about it!

Next was Roger Monkhouse – one of the funniest comics I’ve seen at the Wedge – who had the crowd laughing from the moment he opened his mouth: ‘If someone killed a prostitute or went on a shooting spree, invariably, they would look like me’. His monotonous, self-deprecating style was hilarious as he described online dating for over-50s as ‘a parade of fruit loops and sea monsters’.

Headliner Angela Barnes, now in her 40s, describes a walk of shame as a ‘parade of triumph’, much to my amusement. The way she handled a drunken reveller was, by far, the slickest I’ve ever seen. Too rude to print, but let’s just say I don’t think he’ll pipe up again. Hecklers, you’ve been warned!