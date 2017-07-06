SAM CHERRY’S CLUB SCENE

Last weekend was a busy one with LocoFest on Albert Road a success and Rhythm of The ’90s drawing a massive crowd once again.

It’s all helping build excitement for Victorious Festival later in the summer.

On the tech house and techno front tonight, Wise present their summer sessions launch party at Kassia in Southsea, where they’ll bring some pumping house and techno vibes with a line-up of Chic Noir, Hamm Rice, LJ Arthur, James Barnes b2b Fabio Bacanhim alongside special guest Mesha Banerjee.

Entry is free and runs from 10pm until 3am. For more, follow Wise at facebook.com.

Tomorrow evening, deep/tech house promoters Zeal Movement will be celebrating their first birthday since launching at Glass Haus, Pyramids, with Kry Wolf. More details are to be announced so keep your eye on Zeal Movement’s social media at facebook.com.

On Sunday, drum and bass label Ransaked Records is hosting a free garden party and barbecue at The Old House at Home in Miltonfrom1pm-6pm. All profits go towards the charities Parkinsons UK and Papyrus, prevention of young person suicide UK.

There will be decent drum and bass vibes from DJs Havok, Zork, Foreman, Luke Loud, Banksy, Mota and Nooch. Entry by donation on the door.

More details at facebook.com

From 3pm tomorrow, The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, hosts Burticassim; an all-day live music event that focuses on supporting local charities. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, they have decided to up the ante and do the all-day event with two stages including acts such as Four Folds Law, Pets, Miami Driveway, That Dani Bird and Ethan Owen.

The event finishes at 2am and tickets will cost £8 with all profits going to Chesnutt Tree House, children’s care hospice. More details at facebook.com.