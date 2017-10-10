Show off your crafts

A COMMUNITY tabletop and craft sale will be taking place in Lee-on-the-Solent next week.
On Wednesday, October 18 from 9am-11.30am, people will be showcasing their skills at Lee Methodist Church Hall.
To book a table contact Ray on (023) 9255 1706.
