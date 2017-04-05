Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 5 and 6

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

GAMING: Mario Kart League

Steamachine, Portsmouth, tonight, 7pm

Round one of the Mario Kart League is taking place with £100 worth of e-liquids up for grabs for the Mario Kart Double Dash champion.

NIGHTLIFE: So Ritmo Lounge Party

Drift Bar, Portsmouth, tonight, 10pm

If you have the rhythm or love dancing, Drift Bar is the place for you tonight, as The Rumba presents a night of Afro Latino entertainment.

CONCERT: Rick Astley

Guildhall, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7pm

Rick Astley will be bringing some of his greatest hits to Portsmouth, as part of his prestigious 17-date UK tour.

FOLK: Sheelanagig

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Five albums in and Sheelanagig have become something of a west country institution – with a bagful of joint-jumping tune these boys know how to get a party started.

FILM: Becoming Jane

The Spring, Havant, today at 1.45pm and 8pm

Becoming Jane tells the story of the great, untold romance that inspired a young Jane Austen. All profit raised from this film goes towards supporting the work of The Spring.

COMEDY: South Coast Comedian of The Year

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tonight, 8pm

Tonight sees the penultimate heat of the 2017 South Coast Comedian of The Year competition taking place. Head along and you might just spot a future headliner.