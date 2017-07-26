Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 27 and 28

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: JOE PASQUALE

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm

Expect all kinds of weird shenanigans as Joe Pasquale returns to his first love of stand-up with an extensive UK tour, dubbed The Devil In Disguise.

FESTIVAL: THEATRE TAPAS

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, tonight, 7.30pm

The Theatre Tapas Festival will open the stage to an imaginative programme of shows, music and dance, with 10 productions lasting no longer than 20 minutes each.

GALLERY: ROSALBA MORELLO

Portsmouth Guildhall Café, until September 15

As part of its initiative to support student artists, Aspex Guildhall are showcasing the stunning works of Chichester fine art graduate Rosalba Morello.

FAMILY: COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS

Minerva Theatre, Chichester, tomorrow, 2pm

Abigoliah Schamaun will lead the latest Comedy Club 4 Kids, promising rib-tickling yet non-patronising stand-up for anyone aged six and above.

TRIBUTE: LET’S HANG ON

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Forget Jersey Boys: the remarkable tribute show Let’s Hang On pays dazzling homage to the music and the legacy of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

COMEDY: JOE WELLS

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 8pm

About to hit Edinburgh with his candidly-titled show, I Hope I Die Before I Start Voting Conservative, bright young comic Joe Wells pulls no punches with his political musings.