Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 1 and 2

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
DAY OUT: ARCHAEOLOGY MORNING
Milton Locks Nature Reserve, today, 10am-12pm
Become an amateur archaeologist and seek to uncover evidence of the past at a hands-on event for families with primary-aged children.
ACOUSTIC: SIMPLE MINDS
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tonight, 7pm
Veteran Scottish rockers Simple Minds celebrate the release of their Acoustic album with a tour highlighting the reworkings of their biggest hits.
RETRO: THE PUPPINI SISTERS
The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, tonight, 7pm
As musical pioneers of the neo-burlesque scene, vocal trio The Puppini Sisters are celebrating a decade of their stylish swing revivalism.
STAND UP: WEDGE COMEDY CLUB
The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm
Ease yourself into the weekend with the latest Wedge Comedy Club. This instalment includes spots from Mike Gunn, Simon King and Andrew Bird with regular compére Dinga.
TRIBUTE: WHITNEY – QUEEN OF THE NIGHT
Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Rebecca Freckleton delivers an uncanny performance as the titular star in Whitney: Queen of The Night – expect a show packed with pop belters.
CINEMA: THE SEARCH FOR SPOCK
St Thomas’ Cathedral, Old Portsmouth, tomorrow, 9.30pm
A dying planet, a fight for life, The Search For Spock... Watch the third Star Trek movie projected on the wall of St Thomas’ Cathedral as part of the Sunset Open Air Cinema season.