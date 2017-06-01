Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 1 and 2

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

DAY OUT: ARCHAEOLOGY MORNING

Milton Locks Nature Reserve, today, 10am-12pm

Become an amateur archaeologist and seek to uncover evidence of the past at a hands-on event for families with primary-aged children.

ACOUSTIC: SIMPLE MINDS

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tonight, 7pm

Veteran Scottish rockers Simple Minds celebrate the release of their Acoustic album with a tour highlighting the reworkings of their biggest hits.

RETRO: THE PUPPINI SISTERS

The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, tonight, 7pm

As musical pioneers of the neo-burlesque scene, vocal trio The Puppini Sisters are celebrating a decade of their stylish swing revivalism.

STAND UP: WEDGE COMEDY CLUB

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm

Ease yourself into the weekend with the latest Wedge Comedy Club. This instalment includes spots from Mike Gunn, Simon King and Andrew Bird with regular compére Dinga.

TRIBUTE: WHITNEY – QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Rebecca Freckleton delivers an uncanny performance as the titular star in Whitney: Queen of The Night – expect a show packed with pop belters.

CINEMA: THE SEARCH FOR SPOCK

St Thomas’ Cathedral, Old Portsmouth, tomorrow, 9.30pm

A dying planet, a fight for life, The Search For Spock... Watch the third Star Trek movie projected on the wall of St Thomas’ Cathedral as part of the Sunset Open Air Cinema season.