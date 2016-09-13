Southsea school enters a world of pure imagination for Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday

PRIMARY schools across Portsmouth have been getting into the ‘gloriumptious’ mood of celebrating the 100th birthday of Roald Dahl today.

Lessons have been given a ‘phizz-wizzing’ spin to mark what would have been the centenary of the birth of the children’s author, who wrote the likes of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory and The BFG.

Pupils at St John’s College Secondary School in Southsea were invited to come to school dressed as their favourite characters from Dahl’s legendary novels.

Teachers also dressed up as Roald Dahl characters and let their pupils interview them for the chance to win a collection of the novels.

Adam Gillen, 10, from Southsea, turned up in a brilliant homemade Augustus Gloop costume.

He said: ‘I choose it because Augustus is a really funny character. I love Roald Dahl’s books because he has really good ideas.’

Meanwhile, 8-year-old Nicholas Lockhard came to school dressed as the enigmatic chocolatier himself, Willy Wonka.

Nicholas, from the Isle of Wight, said: ‘Charlie & The Chocolate Factory is the only Roald Dahl book I have ever read. It’s funny and my favourite part is when Augustus Gloop falls in the chocolate river.’

Eleanor Collie, 10, from Shirrell Heath, dressed up as the eponymous animal from The Enormous Crocodile.

‘I chose the costume because I’m always hungry like the crocodile!

‘I love the Roald Dahl books because they’re always really funny and the characters have really different personalities.’