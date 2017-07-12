Summer reading challenge will offer free holiday fun

CHILDREN are being invited to take on a summer reading challenge.

Youngsters aged four to 11 can join in with the Animal Agents challenge which encourages them to read six books over the summer holiday.

This year’s theme features artwork from Tony Ross who illustrated Little Princess, Horrid Henry and David Walliams and Roald Dahl stories.

The challenge is free to do and there are competitions too.

All children who complete the challenge will be invited to Southsea Castle on September 17 to receive certificates and medals.

Cllr Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘This year’s theme will really appeal to children. The summer reading challenge is a great activity for the holidays and a great way of encouraging children to enjoy reading.

‘I’m sure we’ll meet lots of children at Southsea Castle who have successfully completed the challenge.’

Children can sign up from July 15 in libraries.