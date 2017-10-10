Take a creepy tour of museum

Have your say

AS HALLOWEEN gets ever closer, the Royal Navy Submarine Museum is planning a number of creepy tours for youngsters.

A tour of the Gosport museum and HMS Holland I will be included – with young people invited to bring a torch to see what is beyond the darkness.

The tours will be taking place on October 26, starting hourly from 6-8pm.

Tickets cost £2 per child and £3 per adult – to book a place you can call (023) 9283 9766.