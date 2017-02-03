Artists donate works to help others use Gunwharf Quays-based Aspex gallery’s new studio space

ARTISTS who have had work displayed in Aspex Gallery over its 35-year history have donated pieces to be put up for auction to help other creative people in the future.

The gallery, based in Gunwharf Quays, celebrated the anniversary last year, and is putting on an exhibition, called 35 & Counting from today until March 19.

Each one of the pieces from the 29 participating artists will be sold in a silent online auction, with all proceeds supporting future residencies in Aspex’s new studio.

Aspex will use the auction to launch its new fundraising initiative, supported by Arts Council England through its Catalyst: Evolve programme. For each pound raised in the auction, ACE will match it – doubling the total.

Joella Wheatley was selected for Platform, a showcase of graduate work in 2012, returning to the gallery in 2014 for a solo show, Forgotten Lines. She said: ‘Throughout my career, Aspex have given me support, confidence and opportunities for me to fulfill my ambitions, of which I have been incredible grateful.

‘Having a studio of my own is important for the development of my work. It gives time and space for the work to progress and grow without having any interruptions or limitations that you experience at home.’

Joanne Bushnell, director of Aspex, added: ‘We are so grateful to all of the artists who are supporting our future residency programme and to Arts Council England for their incredible support in providing match funding.’

The online auction takes place from 5pm to 6pm on Thursday, February 16, followed by a masterclass on artist residencies at the gallery from 6pm to 8pm.

Artists set to take part in the show include: Adam Bridgland, Alison Carlier, Charlie Tweed, David Blandy, David Burrows, Delaine Le Bas, Gordon Cheung, Harold Offeh, Heather & Ivan Morison, Joella Wheatley, Jon Lockhart, Jonathan Parsons, Jonny Hannah, Malene Hartmann Rasmussen, Neal Layton, Nick Crowe & Ian Rawlinson, Nils Norman, Peter Lloyd, Roger Palmer, Ross Sinclair, Sadie Tierney, Simon Faithful, S. Mark Gubb, Steve Moberly, Suki Chan, Susan Collis, Tanya Wood, The Caravan Gallery and Tim Machin.

For more go to aspex.org.uk